Dry Weather Forecast For Sukkur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 07:24 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The local Met office on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather in Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.
The Met officials predicted dry conditions in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts with patches of smog or fog likely during the morning and night.
Maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C.
