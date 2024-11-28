Open Menu

Dry Weather Forecast For Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 07:24 PM

Dry weather forecast for Sukkur

The local Met office on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather in Sukkur division during the next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The local Met office on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather in Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.

The Met officials predicted dry conditions in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts with patches of smog or fog likely during the morning and night.

Maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C.

Related Topics

Weather Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki

Recent Stories

Meeting discusses permanent flood prevention measu ..

Meeting discusses permanent flood prevention measures

20 seconds ago
 Boating Activities at Khanpur Lake Banned Under Se ..

Boating Activities at Khanpur Lake Banned Under Section 144

39 seconds ago
 ACE recovers Rs. 612m, arrests 58 outlaws

ACE recovers Rs. 612m, arrests 58 outlaws

41 seconds ago
 President condemns Israel's unabated aggression in ..

President condemns Israel's unabated aggression in Palestine; calls for urgent c ..

42 seconds ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 16 billion

2 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: C ..

China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG

45 seconds ago
15 Banks to open on weekend for receiving Hajj app ..

15 Banks to open on weekend for receiving Hajj applications

23 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather for Lahore, Punjab

Cold, dry weather for Lahore, Punjab

23 minutes ago
 Crackdown on illegal mining in Gilgit-Baltistan

Crackdown on illegal mining in Gilgit-Baltistan

23 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review progress on investment , pr ..

Meeting held to review progress on investment , privatization

23 minutes ago
 RPO reviews crime situation at 2 police stations

RPO reviews crime situation at 2 police stations

23 minutes ago
 PPP all set to celebrate foundation day in Multan ..

PPP all set to celebrate foundation day in Multan also

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather