Dry weather forecast for the city Lahore and other parts of the province 13 Feb 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met department, the minimum and maximum temperatures in the city were recorded 11 and 22 degrees celsius, respectively, on Thursday.

During the past 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in the province. However, rain occurred in Murree, Noorpur Thal, Joharabad and Bhakkar.

Rainfall (mm): Joharabad, Noorpurthal 02, Bhakkar, Murree 01.

As per synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.