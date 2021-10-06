UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Forecast In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:39 PM

Dry weather forecast in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 11.5.0 degrees centigrade and 5.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

