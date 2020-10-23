Dry weather forecast in city Lahore

The Meteorological department has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country and likely to persist till Sunday.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 32 and 17degrees centigrade respectively on Friday.