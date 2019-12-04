Dry weather forecast in city Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during morning time, said the Met department.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees celsius in the city.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the province.