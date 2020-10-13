UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 04:54 PM

Dry weather forecast in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Deparment (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain-thunderstorm expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan, the MET office reported.

Rainfall recorded in (mm) during last 24 hours: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral, Kalam, Mirkhani 02 , Drosh and Malamjabba 01.

Maximum temperature's recorded (�C): Karachi, Mithi 40�C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sibbi and Thatta 39�C.

