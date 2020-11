Dry weather forecast in islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly dry weather in most plain areas of the Province during next 24 hours.

While, cold in Upper areas fog also likely in plain areas of Punjab during morning and night hours, a MET office reported.

Rainfall(mm): Punjab: Attock 67, Murree 40, Islamabad (Zero Point 37, Airport 24), Lahore (Airport 27, City 22), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 25), Sialkot (City 22, Airport 16), Narowal 20. , Gujranwala 15, Okara 11, Kasur 10, Sahiwal 08, Hafizabad 06, Gujrat, Mangla, Jhelum 05, Khanewal 03, Joharabad 02, Jhang, Mandi Bahhaudin, Noorpur Thal, Bahawalpur (City) 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 57, Malam Jabba 49, Kalam 47, Saidu Sharif 43, Balakot 40, Kakul 31, Cherat, 25, Dir (Upper 20, Lower 09), Takht Bai 19, Peshawar 10, Chitral, Drosh, Parachinar 05, Mirkhani 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 44), Garhi Dupatta 36, ??Kotli 18, Rawalakot 12, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 12, Gupis and Bagrote 01 mm.

Snowfall(inches): Malam Jabba 03 and Chitral 02.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Kalat -06�C, Leh -05�C, Kalam -03�C, Dir, Malam Jabba, Quetta -02�C, Gupis and Bagrote -01�C.