Dry Weather Forecast In Lahore

Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:58 PM

Dry weather forecast in Lahore

Mainly dry weather is expected to continue in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected to continue in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degrees celsius in the city.

During the past 24 hours, weather remained dry in the province, the Met department said.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

