Dry weather forecast in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas during the next 24 hours.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, during past 24 hour, weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country. However, rain- thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in districts of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Narowal, Abbotabad, Swat, Dir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall(mm) were recorded at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 23, Lower 03), Pattan 05, Kalam, Malam Jabba 03, Kakul 03, Balakot 01, Punjab: Narowal 07, Chaklala, Chakwal, Kasur 04, Gujranwala 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrot 05, Gilgit ,Bunji 03 and Astore 02.

Snowfall was occured at Astore 1.4 inch.

Lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Kalat -05C, Samungli -02C, Astore and Kalam -01C.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over extreme northern parts of the country.