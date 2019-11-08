UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Forecast In Most Parts Of The Country

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:55 PM

Dry weather forecast in most parts of the country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas during the next 24 hours.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, during past 24 hour, weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country. However, rain- thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in districts of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Narowal, Abbotabad, Swat, Dir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall(mm) were recorded at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 23, Lower 03), Pattan 05, Kalam, Malam Jabba 03, Kakul 03, Balakot 01, Punjab: Narowal 07, Chaklala, Chakwal, Kasur 04, Gujranwala 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrot 05, Gilgit ,Bunji 03 and Astore 02.

Snowfall was occured at Astore 1.4 inch.

Lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Kalat -05C, Samungli -02C, Astore and Kalam -01C.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over extreme northern parts of the country.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Swat Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Rawalpindi Gujranwala Chakwal Narowal Dir Kalat Balakot All

Recent Stories

PM says no more talks with JUI-F if it demands re ..

19 minutes ago

Police arrest proclaimed offender in Faisalabad

52 seconds ago

Moldovan Prime Minister Has Time to Avoid Governme ..

53 seconds ago

Opposition leaders using pressure tactics, blackma ..

55 seconds ago

Edu deptt bans usage of mobile phone in educationa ..

56 seconds ago

China's foreign trade up 2.4 pct in first 10 month ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.