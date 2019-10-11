Dry weather forecast in the city Lahore and other parts of the province

Mainly dry weather is expected in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Layyah, DG Khan and Multan districts, the Met office said.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 33 degrees celsius.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the province.