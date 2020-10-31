UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast, Isolated Rain Likely In Kashmir, Hilly Areas

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:12 PM

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas while partly cloudy weather with isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas while partly cloudy weather with isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during next 24 hours.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During last 24 hours dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Saturday remained: Leh -05 C, Kalat,Skardu -02C, Gupis , Astore and Kalam -01C.

