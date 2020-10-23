UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast On 23 Oct 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:05 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly dry weather over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly dry weather over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While hot in central and southern areas during day time,however, cold weather was expected in Northern areas, Kashmir, north Balochistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning/night hours,a MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh -04�C, Kalat -03 and Skardu 01�C.

