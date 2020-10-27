Dry weather forecast on 27 oct 2020

Pakistan Meteorological Department ( PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department ( PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However light rain expected in north Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, while snowfall is predicted over the mountains.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, the MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh -04�C, Kalat, Skardu -02, Gupis and Kalam -01 �C.