Dry Weather Forecast On 28 Oct 2020

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:56 PM

Dry weather forecast on 28 oct 2020

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

However light rain expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, while snowfall is predicted over the mountains.

However light rain expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, while snowfall is predicted over the mountains.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country, a MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded (�C): Leh -06�C, Kalat -03, Skardu -02 and Gupis 00 �C.

More Stories From Weather

