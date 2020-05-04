UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast, Rain At Islamabad, KP, Upper Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:43 PM

Dry weather forecast, rain at Islamabad, KP, upper Punjab

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather in most parts of the country on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather in most parts of the country on Tuesday.

However, wind/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and may persist till Wednesday.

During past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain (mm) recorded in Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 22, Hunza 07, Gilgit, Gupis 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 06, Dir 05, Chitral 03, Mirkhani 02, Punjab: Lahore 03, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan 01,Sindh: Hyderabad 03, Tandojam 01 and Balochistan: Panjgur 01.

Today's maximum temperature's (C) were at Turbat 43C, Sibbi, Chhor and Lasbela 42C.

