Dry weather forecast today 20 oct 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While hot in plain areas during day times continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Kalat, Leh -03�C, Skardu -01 and Quetta 00�C.