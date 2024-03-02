Open Menu

Dry Weather, Gusty Winds Forecast For Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 05:47 PM

Dry weather, gusty winds forecast for Sindh

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, gusty winds were predicted in southern districts of the proivince.

Mainly, dry weather and gusty winds likely to prevail in the province.

