UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather In Most Parts Of Country On Thursday: Met Office

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Dry weather in most parts of country on Thursday: Met Office

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday, while hot in plain areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday, while hot in plain areas.

Met Office on Wednesday informed that day temperature is likely to rise gradually in most parts of the country.

According to the Synoptic Situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country while hot in southern parts.

Today's Recorded Maximum Temperatures (�C): Chhor 46, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu 45.

Related Topics

Weather Martyrs Shaheed Dadu

Recent Stories

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Educat ..

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(FBISE) suspends papers sch ..

14 minutes ago
 US Oil Stocks Build Again as Biden Admin. Releases ..

US Oil Stocks Build Again as Biden Admin. Releases Crude Reserves on Market

14 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman and CEO o ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley

21 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) postpones exams ..

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) postpones exams from May 10 to 13

14 minutes ago
 PTI workers set on fire Ramna police station, one ..

PTI workers set on fire Ramna police station, one APC

14 minutes ago
 US Senators Say Introducing Bill to Bolster Securi ..

US Senators Say Introducing Bill to Bolster Security Cooperation in Western Hemi ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.