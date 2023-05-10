Dry weather in most parts of country on Thursday: Met Office

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday, while hot in plain areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday, while hot in plain areas.

Met Office on Wednesday informed that day temperature is likely to rise gradually in most parts of the country.

According to the Synoptic Situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country while hot in southern parts.

Today's Recorded Maximum Temperatures (�C): Chhor 46, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu 45.