Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Thursday forecast dry weather in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Thursday forecast dry weather in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during morning hours, MET office reported.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Friday morning.

Rainfall(mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 77, Pattan 14, Kakul 13, Kalam 05, Malam Jabba 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 39, City 32), Garhi Dupatta 26, Rawalakot 23, Kotli 18, Leh 06, Srinagar (City 04, Airport) 02), Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 19, Zero point 18, Bokra 04, Golra 03, Airport 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 10), Murree, Chakwal 06, Kasur, Gujranwala 04, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Narowal 03, Lahore (Airport) 02), Gujrat, Rahim Yar Khan 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Gilgit, Chillas 02, Astore and Bagrote 01.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Turbat 44, Chhor, Mithi and Mohenjodharo 42.