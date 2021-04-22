UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather In Most Plain Areas

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:12 PM

Dry weather in most plain areas

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Thursday forecast dry weather in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Thursday forecast dry weather in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during morning hours, MET office reported.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Friday morning.

Rainfall(mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 77, Pattan 14, Kakul 13, Kalam 05, Malam Jabba 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 39, City 32), Garhi Dupatta 26, Rawalakot 23, Kotli 18, Leh 06, Srinagar (City 04, Airport) 02), Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 19, Zero point 18, Bokra 04, Golra 03, Airport 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 10), Murree, Chakwal 06, Kasur, Gujranwala 04, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Narowal 03, Lahore (Airport) 02), Gujrat, Rahim Yar Khan 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Gilgit, Chillas 02, Astore and Bagrote 01.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Turbat 44, Chhor, Mithi and Mohenjodharo 42.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Srinagar Gujrat Rahim Yar Khan Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Turbat Rawalpindi Gujranwala Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Narowal Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Balakot Garhi Dupatta All Airport

Recent Stories

Sindh Assembly unanimously approves Waqfa Bara e N ..

3 minutes ago

Record stand for Shanto and Mominal puts Banglades ..

3 minutes ago

Three members of two criminal gang held

3 minutes ago

IMF Chief Says Global Carbon Price 'Needs to Rise' ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow on US, NATO Troops Exit From Afghanistan: B ..

3 minutes ago

KP govt to fulfill all promises for working Journa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.