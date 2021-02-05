UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Likely During Next 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:44 PM

Dry weather likely during next 24 hours

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast cold and dry weather was likely to in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast cold and dry weather was likely to in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While, very cold in upper and north parts of Balochistan however, fog was likely to prevail in northeastern Punjab during morning hours, MET office reported.

Rainfall(mm): Punjab: Islamabad (Z/P) 07, Murree, Narowal 01, Lahore (City 01, A/P Trace), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 01, Chaklala Trace), Kashmir: Rawalakot 04 and Chakothi 01.

Minimum temperature's recorded (�C):Leh -09, Astore , Ziarat -08, Gupis -07,Kalat,Skardu,Kalam -06, Bagrote, Quetta -05, Malam Jabba, Gilgit and Parachinar -04.

