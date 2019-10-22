Dry weather likely in city in Lahore

(@imziishan)

Mainly dry weather is expected in the provincial capital and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :: .

The maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degree celsius in the city on Tuesday.

The Met department said that cloudy weather conditions are likely to prevail in upper Punjab.

During the past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the province.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a westerly wave is expected to affect upper parts of the country from today (Tuesday) and likely to persist next 48 hours.