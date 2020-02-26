Dry weather likely in city Lahore

Mainly dry weather is expected in the provincial metropolis and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in the provincial metropolis and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

However, rain is expected with partly cloudy weather in Rawalpindi, Attock, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar during evening/night.

Meanwhile, Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued a weather alert for rain, wind and thunderstorm across the province between February 27th to 29th.

According to the alert issued, a westerly weather system was likely to enter upper parts of the country on Thursday evening and persist till Saturday.

"Wind, thunderstorm with rain (hailstorm) in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Faisalbad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot were expected on Friday and Saturday while rain with dust raising winds and dust storm may occur in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar on Friday", it said.

The PDMA has also warned to adopt necessary precautionary measures in vulnerable areas to avoid loss of life and damage to public and private property in the aftermath, if inclement weather.

On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperature in the city were recorded at26 and 14 degree Celsius respectively.