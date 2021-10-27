Dry weather likely in most parts; cold in Northern areas

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather for most areas of the country while cold in northern areas during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather for most areas of the country while cold in northern areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

"Mainly dry weather is likely in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan while cold weather will prevail in northern areas of the country", the met office said.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas. However, rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was in Saidu Sharif 02 mm and Dir 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -04 C, Kalam -02, Babusar -01, Kalat and Astore 00 C.