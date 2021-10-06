Dry weather likely in most parts; hot in plain areas

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:38 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country while hot in plain areas during the next 24 hours

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Shaheed Benazirabad where 15 mm rainfall was recorded.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were in Sibbi, Lasbela 40 C, Turbat, Bhakkar, Joharabad and Der IIsmail Khan 39 C.

