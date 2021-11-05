UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country : PMD

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:37 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most plain areas of the country, while cold in hilly area.

However, rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over hills occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (upper 24 mm, Lower 02), Kalam 18, Pattan 16, Mirkhani 09, Malamjabba 05, Drosh, Saidu Sharif 04, Chitral 03, Balakot 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02, Muzaffarabad (Airport), Garhidupatta 01, Punjab: Murree 01 mm.

Snowfall: Kalam 01 inch.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh, Ziarat -03 V, Babusar, Kalam and Kalat 00 C.

