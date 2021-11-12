UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 10:48 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while cold at night during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while cold at night during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

The weather will remain dry in most parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most plain areas of the country, while cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -07 C, Skardu -05, Kalat, Ziarat -03, Kalam, Gilgit -02 Astore and Gupis -01 C.

