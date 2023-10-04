Dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While hot weather conditions are expected in the southern parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Bagrote 03, Hunza, Gupis, and Gilgit 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures are Turbat 45 C, Sibbi 43 and Dadu 42 C.