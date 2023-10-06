Open Menu

Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Chitral, Dir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A westerly wave was present over northern areas of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and hot in southern parts.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad, Dalbandin, Dadu 41 C, Turbat, Sakrand and Mohenjodaro 40C.

