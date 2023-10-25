Open Menu

Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2023 | 09:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The weather will remain cold in the upper parts during the night and morning hours.

According to the synoptic Situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -04 C and Kalam 00 C.

More Stories From Weather