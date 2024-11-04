Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 09:30 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
The weather will remain cold in hilly areas during morning / night hours.
Smog/light fog is likely to persist in most regions of the Punjab.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country while cold in hilly areas.
Smog/light fog had retained in most areas of Punjab.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -01 C and Skardu 00 C.
Recent Stories
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organises Cricket Festival
Sindh University enter in final of Inter University cricket Championship
Alert level raised after six killed by Indonesia volcano eruption
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
Commissioner meets traders
CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody
Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested
New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world
Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins
Furniture shop gutted
More Stories From Weather
-
Dry weather continues in Lahore2 days ago
-
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB6 days ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Lahore12 days ago
-
Rain likely at isolated places in Upper KP, Potohar region, GB, Kashmir: PMD12 days ago
-
PMD forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of country17 days ago
-
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city19 days ago
-
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city20 days ago
-
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD21 days ago
-
Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city21 days ago
-
Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city27 days ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather recorded in city1 month ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for city1 month ago