Dry weather likely in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts during the next twelve hours.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:Islamabad eight degree centigrade, Lahore twelve, Karachi eighteen, Peshawar ten, Quetta and Muzaffarabad seven, Gilgit five and Murree three degree centigrade.