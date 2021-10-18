UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country;PMD

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 08:55 PM

Dry weather likely in most parts of country;PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains may occur in Gilgit Baltistan and some districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting northern parts of the country and may persist during next 12 hours. Continental air is prevailing over other parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Though, weather remained dry over other parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours rainfall recorded in different parts of Punjab including Rawalpindi (Chaklala 118 mm, Shamsabad 115, Kachehri 67), Islamabad (Zero point 67, Saidpur 24, Bokra 29, Golra 14, Airport 10), Murree 46, Mangla, Gujrat, Sialkot Airport 06, Sahiwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum 04, Gujranwala 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 29, Babusar 20, Chillas 12, Bagrote 11, Bunji 07, Gilgit 06, Gupis, Skardu 01, Kashmir: Kotli 22, Muzaffarabad (Airport 16, City 15), Rawalakot 15, Garhidupatta 06, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 17, Kakul 09, Parachinar 07, Saidu Sharif 03, Pattan, Chitral, Malam Jabba 02 and Lower Dir 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Tandojam, Lasbela, Mithi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad and Sibbi 38C.

