UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country:PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

While cold weather is likely in hilly areas during night and morning hours.

Cloudy weather with chances of light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Kurram and Waziristan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in the northern parts.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -08C, Kalam -06, Astore and Gupis -02C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather

Recent Stories

ADAFSA qualifies 1,536 farms for &#039;AD G.A.P.&# ..

ADAFSA qualifies 1,536 farms for &#039;AD G.A.P.&#039; Certificate

10 minutes ago
 Azhar, Nisar leave for Indonesia to represent Paki ..

Azhar, Nisar leave for Indonesia to represent Pakistan in ACC meeting

30 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives international Honorary Fell ..

Sharjah Ruler receives international Honorary Fellowship from PPAU

10 minutes ago
 US Seeks Strong Condemnation of Russia in G20 Comm ..

US Seeks Strong Condemnation of Russia in G20 Communique - Yellen

31 seconds ago
 Three murderers of Sahiwal incident arrested in Sa ..

Three murderers of Sahiwal incident arrested in Sargodha

34 seconds ago
 Al-Khidmat hosts free medical camp for thalassemia ..

Al-Khidmat hosts free medical camp for thalassemia patients

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.