Dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

While cold weather is likely in hilly areas during night and morning hours.

Cloudy weather with chances of light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Kurram and Waziristan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in the northern parts.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -08C, Kalam -06, Astore and Gupis -02C.