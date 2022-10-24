UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Likely In Plain Areas; Cold In Northern Areas: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather in most plain areas and cold in northern parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather in most plain areas and cold in northern parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was likely to affect northern parts of the country from tonight.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -04 C, Ziarat -01, Skardu 00, Kalam 01 and Astore 02 C.

