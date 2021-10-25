Dry weather likely in plain; cold in hilly areas

Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country while cold in hilly areas, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country while cold in hilly areas, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, cloudy weather and thunderstorm with light rain or drizzle is expected at few places in central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was prevailing over upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the high mountains occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was: Kashmir: Rawalakot 44 mm, Garhi Dupatta 22, Kotli 10, Muzaffarabad (City 09, AP 08), Punjab: Murree 31, Rawalpindi (Kachehri 17, Shamsabad 15, Chaklala 05), Islamabad (Saidpur, Bokra 09, Zero point 03, Airport 01), Chakwal 08, Mangla 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bhai 22, Kakul 12, Balakot, Kalam 08, Cherat, Saidu Sharif 01 and Gilgit-Baltistan: Pattan 02 mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -03 C, Kalam, Babusar -01 and Skardu 00 C.