UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Likely In Plain; Cold In Hilly Areas

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:24 PM

Dry weather likely in plain; cold in hilly areas

Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country while cold in hilly areas, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country while cold in hilly areas, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, cloudy weather and thunderstorm with light rain or drizzle is expected at few places in central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was prevailing over upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the high mountains occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was: Kashmir: Rawalakot 44 mm, Garhi Dupatta 22, Kotli 10, Muzaffarabad (City 09, AP 08), Punjab: Murree 31, Rawalpindi (Kachehri 17, Shamsabad 15, Chaklala 05), Islamabad (Saidpur, Bokra 09, Zero point 03, Airport 01), Chakwal 08, Mangla 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bhai 22, Kakul 12, Balakot, Kalam 08, Cherat, Saidu Sharif 01 and Gilgit-Baltistan: Pattan 02 mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -03 C, Kalam, Babusar -01 and Skardu 00 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Saidu Chakwal Skardu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Balakot Garhi Dupatta Airport

Recent Stories

RDA promoting rainwater harvesting system: Chairma ..

RDA promoting rainwater harvesting system: Chairman

14 seconds ago
 Sindh University CEAC BOD approves budget, other f ..

Sindh University CEAC BOD approves budget, other financial matters

16 seconds ago
 24 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

24 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

17 seconds ago
 Criminalizing dissent; fascist authorities abduct ..

Criminalizing dissent; fascist authorities abduct thousands to silence voice of ..

19 seconds ago
 PHA Chairman for world powers to get resolved Kash ..

PHA Chairman for world powers to get resolved Kashmir issue

4 minutes ago
 UK raises minimum hourly wage to 9.50 pounds

UK raises minimum hourly wage to 9.50 pounds

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.