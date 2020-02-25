Dry weather likely to persist

(@FahadShabbir)

Mainly dry weather expected to persist in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather expected to persist in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met department , the minimum and maximum temperatures in the city were recorded at 11 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Tuesday.

During the past 24 hours, weather remained dry and cold in the province.

As per synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.