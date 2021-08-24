Dry weather likely to persist in city

The local Met Office on Tuesday forecast a hot and dry weather in the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met Office on Tuesday forecast a hot and dry weather in the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature was 41degrees centigrade and the lowest minimum 30 degrees centigrade recorded during the last 24 hours.

The hot and dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.