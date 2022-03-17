Dry weather likely to persist in city

The local Met Office on Thursday forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The local Met Office on Thursday forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 23 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.