Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather likely to persist in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather likely to persist in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country ,while, fog is likely to prevail over few plain areas of Punjab, the MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh -09, Ziarat, Astore -05, Gupis, Skardu -04, Parachinar, Kalam, Kalat and Anantnag -03.