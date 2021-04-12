Dry weather likely to persist in most parts of the country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday forecast hot and dry weather in most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

While dust-thunderstorm with light rain was expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night whereas continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country,MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Chhor45, Dadu, Mohenjo-Daro 44, Padidan, Rohri, Larkana, Mithi and Nawab shah 43 degrees centigrade.