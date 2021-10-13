UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Likely To Persist In The City

Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:08 PM

Dry weather likely to persist in the city

The local Met Office on Wednesday forecast a dry weather for city for the next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The local Met Office on Wednesday forecast a dry weather for city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 35 centigrade and the lowest minimum 21 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

