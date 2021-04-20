Dry weather likely to persist in the city Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 26.1 degree centigrade and 23.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 52 percent at 8 am and 73 percent at 5 pm.

The sun would rise at 05:41 am and set at 18:46 pm tomorrow.