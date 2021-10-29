Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast mainly dry weather for most areas of the country while cold in northern areas during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast mainly dry weather for most areas of the country while cold in northern areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

However, a shallow westerly wave was likely to penetrate extreme northern parts of the country tonight.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -06 C, Kalam, Skardu -01 and Babusar 00 C.