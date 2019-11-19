Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

(@FahadShabbir)

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts during the next twelve hours.However, shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in Upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab during morning time

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts during the next twelve hours.However, shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in Upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab during morning time.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning:Islamabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi nineteen, Peshawar eleven, Quetta two, Murree and Muzaffarabad seven and Gilgit four degree centigrade.