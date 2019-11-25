UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Likely To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:35 PM

Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts during the next twelve hours.However, isolated light rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall is expected in some districts of Gilgit Baltistan and Malakand division.

Foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab during morning time.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning:Islamabad ten degree centigrade, Peshawar eleven, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty-one, Quetta two, Gilgit seven, Murree and Muzaffarabad six degree centigrade.

