Dry Weather Likely To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:24 PM

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts during the next twelve hours.However rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains) is expected at scattered places in districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Wednesday morning:Islamabad ten degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi twenty, Peshawar twelve, Quetta two, Murree five, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad six degree centigrade.

