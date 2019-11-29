UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Likely To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:16 PM

Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours.However, rain/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Foggy conditions likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:Islamabad six degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi sixteen, Peshawar seven, Quetta minus-two, Gilgit two, Murree and Muzaffarabad four degree centigrade.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Quetta Punjab Murree Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad

Recent Stories

Commemoration Day upholds values of sacrifice, lov ..

6 minutes ago

POL prices are likely to go down in Dec

7 minutes ago

&quot;We will remain faithful to the principles ou ..

21 minutes ago

Gazprom Says Hearings of Appeal Against Asset Free ..

8 minutes ago

Damage From Cyberattacks Against Banks in Russia D ..

15 minutes ago

Our martyrs represent nation&#039;s shield: Ruler ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.