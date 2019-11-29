Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours.However, rain/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Foggy conditions likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:Islamabad six degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi sixteen, Peshawar seven, Quetta minus-two, Gilgit two, Murree and Muzaffarabad four degree centigrade.