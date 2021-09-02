UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Predicted For Most Parts Of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The meteorological department here Thursday predicted dry weather in most parts of the province with chances of rain-thunderstorm few places of Swat, Shangla, Upper Dir, Bunner, Kohistan.

Rain and thunderstorm is also predicted at some places of Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan districts.

Met office also predicted sunny weather in most part of Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

