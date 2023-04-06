Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Friday, however, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in northeast Balochistan.

Met Office also predicted that dust storm/ dust raising winds are likely along Sindh-Makran coast.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) measured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 12, Kalam 10, Peshawar (Airport 09, City 05), Balakot 09, Pattan 06, Drosh 05, Dir (Upper 05, Lower 02), Mirkhani, Bacha Khan, Bannu 04, Chitral 03, Cherat 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 12, Muzaffarabad (City, Airport) 08, Garhi Dupatta , Kotli 09, Punjab: Murree 06, Lahore, Sahiwal, Attock, Okara, Faisalabad 01 and Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 03.

Today's Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's (�C):Chhor, Mithi 38, lasbella 37, Thatta, Turbat, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur 36.