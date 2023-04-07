Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday, while hot in central/southern parts during day time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday, while hot in central/southern parts during day time.

Met Office Friday informed that gusty winds are likely in plains/coastal areas.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Meanwhile, during the past 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

Today Recorded the Highest Maximum Temperature (�C): Mithi 40, Lasbella, Thatta 38, Badin and shaheed benazir abad 37.